Sikiru Obarayese

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has urged electorates in the state to come out en-masse to exercise their franchise in the ongoing governorship and state Assembly elections.

Makinde said this after he cast his vote at his polling unit, PU 11, Ward 1, Abayomi, Iwo Road, Ibadan at around 11 am on Saturday.

Speaking with journalists, Makinde said the Oyo state government is engaging with the security agencies to ensure the safety of voters and a peaceful atmosphere during the exercise.

In his words, “This is not just an election, it is a democracy. It is an entrenchment of the government by the people and for the people.

“Until this morning, we are engaging with the security agencies. The security in place is holding up… I encourage people to come out and exercise their franchise. There is still time till 4 pm to vote”

He, however, called on the people to not feel intimidated but to come out en masse to vote.