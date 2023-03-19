The All Progressives Congress (APC), has cautioned the Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour over his statement on Saturday on “if Lagos catches fire tonight” calling on police authorities to arrest him if there is unrest in Lagos.

Rhodes-Vivour made the comment regarding the conduct of the governorship poll in the state.

The APC Publicity Secretary in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, who cautioned the LP candidate in a statement on Saturday described the GRV as a bad losers who lack the spirit of sportsmanship.

According to Oladejo, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a statement made by Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate Gbadebo Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour on today’s elections.

“He accuses the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police of “provoking Lagosians” and warning that “if tonight Lagos catches fire, it is not our fault.

“He says “a lot of places are still under attack by thugs and hooligans of the APC”.

“This scaremongering is typical of bad losers who lack the spirit of sportsmanship.

“The security agencies should note Mr Rhodes-Vivour’s threat to set Lagos on fire as his predilection for violence and warmongering is well known to Nigerians.

“Should there be any breakdown of law and order in any part of our state, law enforcement agencies should know who to grab – Mr Rhodes-Vivour.

“We are compiling reports of how APC supporters were harassed and attacked today. Some of the reports are really scary.

“Now the LP candidate is playing the victim. This old trick won’t work; discerning Lagosians know they are all lies deployed to attract sympathy.”