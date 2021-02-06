Hit and run driver crushes unidentified pedestrian in Anambra

It was a black friday afternoon, February 05, 2021 as a hit and run driver knocked down a pedestrian young man as he tried to cross the busy expressway near UBA bank in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Confirming the report in a statement, the Sector Public Education Officer, Commander Anambra State, SRC Florence N Edor said, “Unidentified driver of unknown vehicle knocked down unidentified male adult crossing the road by Aroma opposite UBA BANK AWKA today 5th February, 2021 at about 1520hrs.”

According to eyewitness account, the Pedestrian was knocked down while crossing the road.

However the victim was taken to Amaku hospital by FRSC rescue team from Anambra State Sector Command. He was confirmed dead by the Doctor on duty and his body deposited at Amaku mortuary.”

“The Sector Commander Anambra State CC Andrew A Kumapayi FHNR sends his condolences to the deceased family.”

He warned drivers to avoid speeding especially in built up areas, they should use the maximum speed limit of 50km/hr.

While calling on pedestrian to be watchful when crossing the road and not be distracted. He further advised the use of the safest means of crossing the road if need be.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE