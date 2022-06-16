Hijab: Kwara Muslims demand arrest, prosecution of perpetrators of Ijagbo crisis

Kwara State Muslim stakeholders in Offa/Oyun communities, on Thursday, called for the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of killing and maiming of victims in the recent violence over the use of hijab by female Muslim students in Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo, Oyun local government area of the state.

It is recalled that on February 3, 2022, violence that erupted in the school on the use of hijab by female students led to the killing of one Habeeb Idris while 10 others reportedly sustained gunshot injuries.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the members of the Offa/Oyun Muslim stakeholders asked the state government to ensure that the perpetrators of the killing and maiming are arrested and prosecuted.

Led by Salahudeen Mohammed Nurudeen, the Muslim stakeholders asked the government to release the white paper of the panel of enquiry set up on the crisis.

While acknowledging the efforts of the state government to enduring that peace prevails in schools, the stakeholders lamented that since the reopening of the school by the state government about two weeks ago, the agents of the Church in the school had continued to threaten Muslim schoolgirls who wore their hijab in the school.

“We hereby call on the Kwara State government, as the employer of those members of staff, to call them to order so as to avert another unnecessary crisis and breakdown of laws and order.

“The government should adequately compensate the family of Habeeb Idris and settle all the medical and other expenses of other injured victims.

“Government and its agencies on education should warn and monitor the staff of the affected schools from intimidating our schoolgirls that wear hijab.”

