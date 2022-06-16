Gov. Ishaku advocates fairness in the judicial practice

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku, on Thursday, appealed to judges in the state to exhibit fairness in the judicial practice.

Ishaku made the appeal after swearing in three new judges of the Sharia court of appeal and the customary court of appeal respectively in the state and decried the situation where judges abandon fairness and give justice to the highest bidder.

The governor described the practice as unprofessional and challenged judges to desist from the practice to avoid the wrath of the supernatural judge.

According to Ishaku, most Nigerians were becoming disappointed in Nigeria’s judiciary owing to the nefarious activities of some judges in the judicial system and asked the new judge to set a fair standard to reform the system.

“Sometimes we are disappointed, you don’t need to go to law school before you know that some judgements in Nigeria are entirely rubbish.

“The highest bidder should not get justice. This is against the various religious bodies. Judges must rise above primitive religious and ethnic sentiment that has held us back as a nation for a long time.

“You must follow the ethics and moral rectitude of fairness in the execution of your duties and responsibilities. Your actions should be guided and based on the fact that the all-seeing and all-knowing, God is always watching you even if no one does.

“My administration’s efforts towards bringing justice to the door steps of Tarabans had taken the welfare of judicial officers in the state as a top priority to enable them to remain incorruptible judges who could stand above corrupt practices and other tendencies that may influence their judgement.

“We had during the last seven years, procured new brand vehicles for several judges in the state to boost their morals, established and renovated dilapidated courtrooms and hire more judges to serve at all levels of court in the state,” Ishaku challenged





The governor also called on the judges to refrain from pursuing legal technicalities in order to keep adjourning, delaying and frustrating cases, thereby causing harm to the presumed innocent people who are awaiting trial.

Justice Shuaibu Lahiru Ahmed while responding on behalf of the new judges, thanked Governor Darius Ishaku and the judicial authorities in the state for finding them worthy to serve in high judicial positions in the state.

He pledged their total commitments in the discharge of their duties and in accordance with the provisions of the law and ethics of the profession.

Shuaibu also commended the cordial relationship between the executive and the judicial arms of government in the state and prayed for the continued existence of the relationship.

