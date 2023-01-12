Herdsmen destroy 30 hectares cassava farm in Ondo

The farm manager has written the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to intimate the state government about the development

Scores of cows belonging to herdsmen invaded and destroyed 30 hectares of cassava farm at Igbaraoke, headquarters of Ifedore local government area of Ondo, belonging to former Commissioner for Information in the state, Dr Eddy Olafeso.

The cassava farm which has gulped about N10 million was turned to level ground, with the herdsmen destroying all the cassava on the farm while the owner of the farm, Olafeso was almost in tears while lamenting over the destruction of his farm.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of nomadic herdsmen, the farm manager, Adeola Ariyo, explained that herdsmen uprooted the whole cassava for their cows to feed on, after destroying the whole cassava.

According to him, workers on the farms concluded the weeding of the farm after spending about N600,000 before going for Christmas break, only to return to the farm to meet an empty farm on Wednesday.

Ariyo said there were traces of the footprints of the cows and the herdsmen at the cassava farm, saying most of the cassava were uprooted and given to the cows to feed on them.

ALSO READ: UPDATED: Suspected herdsmen kidnap scores at Edo train station, many injured

The farm manager said they planned to embark on the harvesting of the cassava and reinvest the money on more capital projects but said the hope had been dashed with the destruction of the cassava farm.

He however said the incident had been officially reported to the headquarters of Amotekun in Ifedore local government and expressed, saying “cows have turned the 30 hectares of land into a grazing field”.

He said the colossal damage done on the farm by the herdsmen and their cows affected the health of his principal.

“The herdsmen destroyed the entire farm and destroyed our means of survival.





“I was dazed when I got to the farm and see the destruction and i have to call my master to inform him and he was devastated with the news. The incident has been reported to the office of the Amotekun Corps,” he said.

Meanwhile, Olafeso has written the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, to intimate the state government about the development saying his 30 hectares cassava farm under the Ondo State Agribusiness Empowerment centre in Igbaraoke had been destroyed by herdsmen.