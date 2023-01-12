Edo deputy Gov unveils Insurance FC jersey as Sterling bank reassures partnership

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Wednesday, unveiled a new set of jerseys for Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin with a renewed commitment to raise the standard of the club to world-class.

The Deputy Governor unveiled three sets of jerseys; yellow with green stripes on the side as the home Jersey, green as the away Jersey and extra white with green stripes on the side.

Performing the Jersey unveiling formalities in a ceremony at the new festival hall in Government House, Benin City, the Deputy Governor, was supported by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Osarodion Ogie and Tunde Adeola, Executive Director, Sterling Bank PLC.

Tunde Adeola, while speaking, stated that the Edo state government is fully committed to using sports and Bendel Insurance FC to better the lives of Edo youth and Nigerians, assuring Insurance FC of the best welfare and work environment.

He re-echoed Governor Obaseki’s promise to provide Insurance FC and their supporters Club with new travelling executive buses as part of encouragement for them.

Comrade Shaibu expressed appreciation to the Club sponsors, Sterling Bank PLC for keeping faith with the Benin Arsenals.

Sterling Bank PLC has been the official sponsor of Bendel Insurance FC since last season with N50 million package and has improved the package this season following the Insurance promotion to the NPFL.

Also in a remark during the ceremony, Mr Tunde Adeola, Executive Director of Sterling Bank reassured that their partnership with Insurance will be sustained, maintaining that Sterling Bank remains an Insurance sponsor.

Representatives of Wesley Hotels, Big Joe Motors, Ford Mart, Okomu Oil and others were on the ground to support the unveiling.

The Benin Arsenals will be filing out in the new jerseys in their subsequent NPFL games, beginning from Wednesday, January 18 fixture against Plateau Utd at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.





Insurance defeated Akwa Utd in the NPFL 2023 curtain raiser following first-half two goals by Imade Osarenkhoe and Sarki Ismael in Uyo last Sunday.

Photo Caption:

Edo state Deputy Governor Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, unveils Bendel Insurance FC Jersey. He is supported by the Edo SSG Barr Osarodion Ogie and Tunde Adeola,Executive Director Sterling Bank PLC.