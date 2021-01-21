Help Nigeria to win war against terror, Atiku pleads with Biden

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has appealed to the newly inaugurated United States president, Joe Biden, to help Nigeria to win its war against terror in the country.

The plea is contained in a message of goodwill to the 46th US president he issued in Abuja on Thursday.

He expressed confidence that as Biden begins his tenure the new era will mark the regeneration of America and her reaffirmation as the beacon of democracy to the world.

Part of the statement read: “As I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, I urge them and their administration to strengthen US-Nigeria ties, and help our beloved nation’s war on terror by providing every type of support required to win our war against the insurgency we face and that threatens the peace of our sub-region.

“I also look forward to the removal of every travel restriction on Nigerian citizens, in keeping with the good relations that have existed between our two nations, beginning with the July 27, 1961 state visit of our first Prime Minister, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, to President John F Kennedy, and continuing over the decades since then.

“As the playwright, George Bernard Shaw once said, America and Nigeria are two nations divided by a common language. And millions of Nigerians and I wish to see that relationship sustained to the mutual benefit of both our democratic nations.

“Congratulations once again and may God bless both our nations and bring about a beneficial tenure for your administration.”

