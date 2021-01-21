Court urged to compel CCB to produce asset declaration form of INEC chairman, children

The Federal High Court, Abuja has been urged to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to produce to the court the Certified True Copies of the asset declaration form of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, and his unmarried adult children in the custody of the Bureau.

An ex-parte motion numbered, FHC/ABJ/CS/33/2021 filled by Hon. Emmanuel Agonsi, through his counsel, Barrister E. C. Muokwudo, prayed the court to direct the CCB to produce the asset declaration form of Prof. Yakubu for the period of 2007 to 2012 and 2015 to 2020.

The ex-parte motion has the CCB and INEC as first and second respondents.

On December 20, 2020, the plaintiff had written the CCB seeking information on the asset declaration form of the INEC Chairman.

The letter acknowledged by the Office of the Chairman of the CCB, reads, “I am the promoter of Public Officer Integrity and Accountability Forum with the aim of fighting corruption and allied vices among public officers in Nigeria. Accordingly, pursuant to Section 1 of the Freedom of Information Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2011 and based on the information and records of Asset Declaration Forms of public officers, including Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and his unmarried adult children kept by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB)”.

Some of the assets the plaintiff is praying the court to declare open are details of asset declaration made by Prof. Yakubu when he held office as TETFUND Executive Secretary between 2007 to 2012 and as INEC chairman between 2015 to 2020.

He is also asking the court to order the CCB to furnish him with information about all the properties, assets and liabilities of his unmarried adult children submitted to the CCB for the period covered.

The plaintiff prayed the court for a declaration that the 1st respondent (CCB) has a statutory and public duty to furnish the applicant with information and details concerning the 2nd respondent (Prof. Yakubu) as contained in the applicant’s letter dated December 17, 2020.

He also prayed the court to declare that the refusal or failure of CCB to respond to, or comply with the applicant’s request as contained in his letter dated December 17, 2020 constitutes a refusal/failure of the CCB statutory and/or public duty to the applicant and therefore unlawful, illegal, abuse of power, abuse of discretion and ultra vires.

