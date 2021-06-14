Heartland FC coach cries out over three months owed salaries

The coach of the Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Mr Ezekiel Onyegbule, has cried out over the three months salary and match bonuses owed to the players and the management by the club owners.

Answering questions from the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Imo State chapter shortly after the club 2:1 home victory against visiting Jigawa Golden Stars played at Dan Anyiam Sports Stadium, Owerri, the coach said that the club needed both financial motivation and otherwise.

The coach, while thanking Imolites for their support, said that the club needed more of their support to forge ahead in winning laurels for the state.

He assured that the players could function effectively well when motivated but not when the reverse is the case.

He said: the team had not received three months’ salaries and match bonuses.”

