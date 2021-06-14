Heartland FC coach cries out over three months owed salaries

Latest NewsSports
By Johnkennedy Uzoma - Owerri
three months owed salaries, Heartland FC
Heartland FC

The coach of the Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Mr Ezekiel Onyegbule, has cried out over the three months salary and match bonuses owed to the players and the management by the club owners.

Answering questions from the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Imo State chapter shortly after the club 2:1 home victory against visiting Jigawa Golden Stars played at Dan Anyiam Sports Stadium, Owerri, the coach said that the club needed both financial motivation and otherwise.

The coach, while thanking Imolites for their support, said that the club needed more of their support to forge ahead in winning laurels for the state.

He assured that the players could function effectively well when motivated but not when the reverse is the case.

He said: the team had not received three months’ salaries and match bonuses.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…  Heartland FC coach cries out over three months owed salaries  ;  Heartland FC coach cries out over three months owed salaries  ;  Heartland FC coach cries out over three months owed salaries  ;  Heartland FC coach cries out over three months owed salaries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

FG distributes engagement letters, tablets to 300 trained independent monitors in…

Latest News

7 million patients require blood transfusion in Africa annually ― WHO

Latest News

14 killed as suspected herdsmen attack two communities in Plateau

Latest News

World blood donor day: Stakeholders decried poor funding of NBTS center in Taraba

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More