Health workers begin nationwide strike Monday

Despite the marathon meeting held between the Federal Government and the leadership of Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals (JOHESU) on Thursday, health workers in all Federal Government health institutions and facilities across the country will commence a nationwide strike on Monday.

Against this move, JOHESU has directed its members in all the Federal Government hospital and other health facilities to withdraw their services and stay away from work as from midnight of Sunday, due to the inability of the government to meet their demands.

The unions have also put the state workers on red alert to be ready to join the strike if the situation remains the same and the government failed to act fast.

The unions and associations involved under JOHESU are the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN); National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM); Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes And Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI); Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHI); and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational & Associated Institutions (NASU).

The unions unanimously agreed that since nothing concrete was achieved at the meeting with the Federal Government on Thursday over their issues and demand, their 15-day ultimatum earlier given to the government subsists, hence, the strike notice is still alive.

JOHESU has written the Minister of Labour and Employment on their resolve, after their expanded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to start a strike from Monday.

The letter dated 12 September 2020, with reference number: HQ/JOHESU/ADM/FMoH/VOL.II/58; was titled: “Re: Notice of 15-day ultimatum/outcome of JOHESU expanded NEC meeting.”

The letter addressed to Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige read: “You would recall that at the end of the meeting held in your office on Thursday, 10 September 2020, JOHESU demanded that the outcome of the meeting between JOHESU and the Federal Government be reported back to our expanded NEC meeting and give feedback to the Federal Government within 48 hours.

“In the light of the above, the meeting of our expanded NEC was held today, Saturday, 12 September 2020. And at the end of the meeting, which was held both physically and virtually, it was unanimously agreed that since nothing concrete was achieved at the said meeting with the Federal Government, that the strike notice is still germane and alive.

“Therefore, the 15-day ultimatum still subsists and with effect from midnight of Sunday, 13th September 2020, our members shall withdraw their services due to Federal Government inability to meet their demands.”

The letter was signed by Com. Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, President of MHWUN; Com. Silas Adamu, Secretary-General MHWUN; Com. A. A. Adeniji, President of NANNM; Com A. A. Shettima, General Secretary NANNM; Com. A. B. Akintola, President of SSAUTHRIAI; Com. Ezekiel Popoola, General secretary SSAUTHRIAI; Com. 0. Ogbonna, President of NUAHI; Com. Martin Egbanubi, General Secretary NUAHI; Com. Hassan Makolo, National President of NASU; and Com. Peters Adeyemi, General Secretary NASU.

