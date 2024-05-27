The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has flagged off a sensitisation programme with Songhai Health Trust to enlighten officers on the benefits of accessing the National Health Insurance Scheme.

In a flag-off sensitisation programme with the National Health Insurance Authority and Songhai Health Trust Limited at the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters in Abuja, the Comptroller-General of Customs, represented by the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in Charge of Human Resource Development, Greg Itotoh, declared that the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is a means of offering officers high-quality healthcare.

The CGC, while speaking, outlined that the sensitisation is to enlighten officers on how best to derive maximum benefits from the services provided by the Songhai Health Trust.

“This is a way of providing quality health care services to officers that are affordable and stress-free. It is an insurance programme that NCS makes mandatory contributions.

“This is the reason why we want every officer to key into it and make best use of the incentives provided by the government because whether we make use of it or not, Nigeria Customs Service pays, and that is why we don’t want to be wasting that money,” he stated.

He further said that the team of medical units of the NCS would go around different zones, commands and other customs formations to sensitise officers on the scheme’s benefits.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller of Customs (Pharmacy), Abdulkadir Mohammed, who is also the Desk Officer NHIA, said it is a programme introduced by the government for the health care of citizens, and it is designed to pull resources for appropriate health care delivery.

Furthermore, Deputy Manager Operations of the Songhai Health Trust, DrRotimiAnlemi, while speaking, explained how the scheme operates, educating officers on the benefits.

