Hass Avocado can rake in over N12bn annually for Nigeria’s economy —Sola-Bunmi

THE convener, Gogreen Africa Impact Initiative and the Executive Director of Avocado Society of Nigeria (ASN), Ambassador Adeniyi Sola-Bunmi, has stressed the need for the state and Federal Government to pay attention to Hass avocado as it has the potential to generate over N12billion annually to the nation’s economy.

He expressed growing concern for the lack of interest on the part of the Nigeria government in mobilising workforce towards revenue generation from Hass Avocado.

“I believe this variety of avocado can thrive in Nigeria, and I am happy I could make this a reality despite the high level of challenges we encountered in the cultivation journey part of which is importing viable seedlings from countries like Mexico and Kenya.

He said that the prevalence of avocado in Nigeria is still in the budding though the local variety can be found in local markets all over the country and only big malls and supermarkets can boast of the Hass variety.

“With continuous awareness for increased attention, there are high expectations that the Hass avocado one of the most popular varieties of the avocado fruit will play a key role in Nigeria’s future.

“We hope to make use of advanced farming techniques in future cultivation.”

He noted that two years ago, there was a movement led by Ambassador Adeniyi Sola Bunmi, which led to the birth of the Avocado Society of Nigeria (ASN) with the former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

He stated that the Hass Avocado is a great source of dietary fibre which is necessary for keeping a healthy intestinal tract and helps with weight loss and management and that it is also a good source of heart-healthy mono- and polyunsaturated fatty acids, which can help reduce cholesterol levels.

“Nigeria is experiencing rapid economic growth, which is a key factor driving the increasing demand for avocados. In addition, a growing number of Nigerian farmers especially members of the AVS have started cultivating Hass avocados due to its higher price tag and higher yields.

“This means that the availability of hass avocados in Nigeria is likely to grow in the near future, which should create a strong market”.





Speaking further he said that the Hass avocado tree is able to thrive in the tropical climate of Nigeria and can reach full maturity in as little as three years.

“This makes it an attractive crop for Nigerian farmers and allows them to quickly benefit from the crops’ yields.

Despite its popularity, production of the Hass avocado in Nigeria has been limited, with the majority of the crop imported from other nations. This has led to some concern in recent years, with worries that supply may not be able to keep up with increasing demand.

“A number of initiatives are being pursued by this group of farmers to boost production, including better soil management, improved irrigation and pest control system.

“It is therefore, important for existing hass avocado farmers to jealousy maintain their farms,” he said.

Sola-Bunmi added that avocado is currently doing very well in the southern and central parts of Nigeria.

“However, we still don’t have commercial Hass avocado production as expected. To solve this problem, we are setting up large farms for our members across the country majorly in South East, South West, and South South states. For now, we are focusing on farmers in Imo, Ogun, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Cross Rivers and Oyo States.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE