Ahead of the May 29 inauguration in Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, terminated the appointment of all political office holders and announced the dissolution of the state executive council.

The governor’s directive was conveyed in a statement issued by the Chairman, Transition & Inauguration Committee in Oyo State, Honourable Segun Ogunwuyi.

Those affected by the termination cum dissolution include the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, the Deputy Chief of Staff, and Commissioners.

Others affected are chairmen of Commissions/ Boards/Agencies, Director-Generals, Executive Assistants / Executive Advisers, special Advisers/ senior special Assistants/special Assistants, all political office holders, heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies, General Managers and Executive Secretaries.

All political officeholders were specifically told to officially hand over and submit all government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The statement, however, excluded what was described as ‘political officeholders in statutory commissions.’

The statement read: “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde to inform you of the dissolution of the Oyo State Executive Council and the termination of the appointment of all political officeholders with effect from today, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

“All political officeholders are required to officially hand over and submit all government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“Please note that political officeholders in statutory commissions are excluded from this directive.

“His Excellency appreciates your tremendous contributions to the development of our dear State and wishes you success in your future endeavours.”

