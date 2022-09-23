Hajj will no longer be business as usual —NAHCON chairman

Eye of Islam
By Saheed Salawu
NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, addressing the first batch of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year's Hajj in Maiduguri on Thursday.

THE chairman of National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, has declared his commitment to sanitising the hajj operation in Nigeria, emphasising that the process would no longer be business as usual.

Hassan made this declaration during an interactive session in his office with a group of concerned Muslim clerics led by the Imam of the University of Abuja, Professor Taofiq AbdulAzeez.

Responding to concerns about “faulty flight schedule, apparent sabotage and uncharitable attitudes of operators and critical personnel of the commission,” the NAHCON chairman affirmed that the commission saw most of the problems and persons whose actions led to certain critical situations coming but the emergency situation made immediate solution impossible.

As a way of tackling human and political factors that impeded the last operation, he pledged to plug all identified holes and take steps to prevent recurrence as preparations for next year’s hajj were already reaching the peak.

Hassan promised to beam the searchlight on certain dark corners of the critical aspects of the hajj operation and do the needful at all times with focus on success and necessary patriotic considerations.

He assured intending pilgrims of a better and more effective operation next year, saying that everything would be done to ensure that hajj does not cost more than N2.5 million, all things being equal.

