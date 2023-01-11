Hajj 2023: NAHCON partners Indonesian mission on ICT, financing

Ahead of its preparation for the 2023 Hajj, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is exploring a partnership arrangement with the Indonesian Hajj Mission to develop and strengthen the information technology and financing for enhanced service delivery during this year’s hajj.

A press release signed by NAHCON’s Assistant Director, Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki and made available to Tribune Online informed that the commission Chairman/CEO, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, led a delegation to a meeting with the Indonesian mission on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the ongoing four-day Hajj and Umrah Expo at the Super Dome Centre in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with over 400 participants in attendance.

The NAHCON boss said ICT and Hajj funding were crucial to the success of any Hajj arrangement and therefore needed to be pursued and strengthened.

According to the release, Hassan said the meeting was aimed to further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“For us to ensure the health and wellbeing of Nigerian pilgrims, we don’t have alternative but to seek for sustenance of our ICT programmes from the world best, in order to ensure better service delivery,” the chairman was quoted to have said.

He expressed optimism that the partnership arrangement would impact positively the outcome of the 2023 Hajj.

He added that “I look forward to a robust relationship between our two organisations, which I believe if discharged diligently will benefit the Nigerian pilgrims as well as enable us to achieve successful Hajj outings.”

In his remarks, the leader of Badun Langella Kenangan Hajj (BPKH), Foodlul Imansyah, emphasised the crucial place the ICT and funding play in the success of Hajj and Umrah.

He advised NAHCON to ensure the digitalisation of its operations in the interest of not only the pilgrims but also the nation.

Imansyah, therefore, expressed his delight and support for the partnership, which he said would help to cement the diplomatic relations between the two countries.





The NAHCON delegation to the meeting, according to the release, included the Commissioner for Policy Personnel Management and Finance (PPMF), Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai; his counterparts for Operations, Licensing, Inspectorate and Tour Operators, Alhaji Abdullah Magaji Hardawa and Planning, Research Statistics Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Sheikh Suleman Mommoh; board members and some staff of the commission.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE