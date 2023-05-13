The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved the appointment of Ustaz Alhaji Zakariya Zaak Abubakar Aliyu as kogi state Amiru Hajj for the 2023 Hajj Exercise.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the chairman of the commission, Sheikh Luqman Imam Abdullahi, said Ustaz Alhaji Zakariya Zaak Abubakar Aliyu is a retired public servant and a veteran in the Hajj industry.

A committed religious leader, Ustaz Alhaji Zakariya Zaak Abubakar Aliyu, hails from the eastern senatorial district of the state.

According to the chairman, all intending pilgrims who are yet to submit their international passports to the commission should do so immediately

In addition, they are also to submit their Covid-19 green card to the commission during the training which commences from 14th -16th May 2023, in the three senatorial districts of the state.

The chairman also reminded all intending pilgrims that inoculation and collection of Hajj materials are scheduled to hold from 17th to 19th May 2023, at the Hajj Commission premises, in Lokoja.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: 5 prayers Obi seeks in petition against Tinubu’s victory

The petition, jointly filed by Obi and his party, has INEC, Tinubu, Shettima Kashim, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the…

OFFCUT: ‘I pay 48k per month for electricity’, Nigerians rank electricity most annoying bill

In an online teaser posted by Tribune Online, which cut across various social media users, Nigerians were asked to mention…





Rema makes Guinness World record with ‘Calm Down’

Nigerian music star, Divine Ikubor aka Rema, has made it to the Guinness World Book of…

How Buhari betrayed me after winning election —Ardo

Dr Umar Ardo, governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Adamawa State, was a four-time guber aspirant in…

Saudi Arabia to propose ‘biggest offer ever’ to lure suspended Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi appears to be leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer and could be heading to Saudi Arabia in…

Rising ethnic tension between Hausa and Fulani

THE cultural and ethnic melding of Northern Nigeria’s Hausa and the Fulani people is so deep, solabyrinthine, so time-honored, and…