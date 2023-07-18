In an attempt to set a Guinness World Record as the first individual to anchor different events and activities for 130 hours, a Nigerian MC and entertainer, identified as Nwota Chukwuemeka Walter, has commenced a 130-hour entertainment marathon in Ebonyi State.

The marathon entertainment event, tagged “Entertain-a-thon,” which commenced today, July 18th, will conclude on July 23rd, 2023, at Citihub in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

In a Facebook post by the young MC, he called on all and sundry in Ebonyi State to throw their weight behind him, regardless of their political inclinations.

According to him, his dream is to make himself proud and put Ebonyi on the global map. He also disclosed that no fee will be charged for people to gain access to the venue of the event.

He wrote, “Dear Ebonyians, what I am doing is not politically related (irrespective of the political party you are). This is me making myself and the state proud. Please, I need your presence at Citihub Abakaliki from 8 a.m. on Tuesday. No gate fee.”

In one of his buildup interviews to the event, the Ebonyi-born entertainer said, “It is 5 days, 10 hours of non-stop entertainment. This is an opportunity for me to stand and entertain the whole world. I will be standing as an MC, bringing a lot of activities like games, events. I will be anchoring dedications, birthdays, traditional marriages, etc., and cracking jokes.”

“It is going to be 130 hours of non-stop entertainment, non-stop fun. Nigerians should expect this. My friends, followers, and supporters should expect this.”

MC Walter has now joined the long list of Nigerians who have recently attempted to break the Guinness World Record, following the success recorded by Nigerian chef Hilda Balci, who holds the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

