Gunmen strike again in Anambra, kill policeman, six others

GUNMEN in the early hours of Monday killed seven persons in different parts of Anambra State, including a policeman.

The latest attack occurred four days after gunmen also killed five persons at a beer parlour in Osumenyi, and a policewoman in Ukpor, all in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

Videos currently trending on social media show that two of the victims in Monday’s attacks were killed at Ukpor, headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area, while two others were murdered along Udorji road, beside St. Mary’s Church, Ozubulu, in Ekwusigo Local Government Area.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the two killed in Ukpor, identified as Godwin Ikechukwu Modobi and Nnajiofor Modobi, were brothers of same parents and hailed from Umuhu village in Ukpor.

A source close to the family revealed that Godwin was a direct younger brother to Nnajiofor, and was also a former youth leader in the community.

The source further revealed that the gunmen first killed Nnajiofor their when they invaded their home in the early hours of Monday, after which they blindfolded and abducted the younger brother, who they also eventually killed close to Utuh Junction and dumped his corpse at the centre of the road.





This was corroborated by one of the trending videos from the scenes of the incident, which shows the corpse lying lonely at the centre of the deserted expressway without any single vehicle or pedestrian coming or passing through the road.

Fired bullets were also sighted close to the corpse, in a pool of blood, with bullet wounds on his chest and other parts of the body.

Also, three persons lost their lives in two communities after they allegedly violated Monday’s sit at home order.

While one person was shot dead in Utuh, in Nnewi South Local Government Area, two others were killed at Ozubulu, in Ekwusigo Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the victims were shot by the gunmen for going against the Monday sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The attacks were confirmed by the state police command.

Spokesperson for the command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incidents to the Nigerian Tribune, said one of the two men shot in Ozubulu was a policeman.

“Our men have been deployed to the venue of the incident in Ozubulu. One of the victims has been identified as a policeman, while the second is yet to be identified.

“Our men also recovered a vehicle at the scene of the incident, but we are not sure yet on the ownership of the vehicle; whether it belongs to the victims or the assailants.

“The bodies of the victims have been deposited in a morgue.

“As for the incident in Utuh, we are yet to confirm that, but our men have been sent there.

“The command has also mobilised fully to counter any further attacks,” the police spokesperson added