Gunmen reportedly kill Army Major in Anambra

Gunmen have reportedly killed an army whose name was simply obtained as Major Churchill Orji, in Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered the soldier was killed while in an operation in the troubled Azia axis, in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

A schoolmate of the deceased, Leonard Edu, confirmed the development to our correspondent.

He said, “He was my senior in Agulu Boys Secondary School. Our labour is perfect then. It’s true he was killed by gunmen at Azia, in Ihiala LGA.

Another source in a tribute said,” Rest in peace my brother from Nneogidi village, Agulu, Major Churchill Orji killed yesterday( Sunday) at Azia/Ukpor defending the South-East from the marauders.

Again, another source said, “An Anambra indigene Major C Orji was killed in Ihiala/Azia axis by gunmen.”

Father(God), we are at your mercy in Anambra state. May the soul of Major C Orji rest in peace.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, when contacted on the telephone, said he was yet to receive a report about the incidents.

Ihiala axis, bordering Imo State, where the army major was reportedly killed has been notorious for the activities of people suspected of being Biafra agitators.

However, normalcy had in the past two months gradually returned to the area before the recent development, following the killing of the suspected leader of the dreaded gunmen called ‘Double Lion’, operating from the Orlu area of Imo State through some communities in Ihiala and Nnewi South in Anambra. Double Lion and four members of his gang were killed by a suspected rival group at Ihiala in June at a time moving around the state had become frightening.

It was gathered that Double Lion originally belonged to the mainstream gunmen, but later formed another more daring group.

His group was the one allegedly terrorizing most communities in Anambra South senatorial zone and forcing people who have functions to pay them hundreds of thousands of naira before such functions could take place.

Once the money was paid, organizers of the event were strictly warned never to invite security operatives.

