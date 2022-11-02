Gunmen release four Ibadan-bound travellers abducted in Ekiti

FOUR Ibadan-bound travellers kidnapped in Ekiti State last Sunday have regained their freedom after reportedly paying N4 million ransom.

The travellers, who were kidnapped along Irele and Oke-Ako Ekiti Road in Ajoni Local Council Development Area (LCDA) were returning to Ibadan after attending a ceremony in Kogi State.

A source who spoke with newsmen on Tuesday revealed that the four victims were released in a forest in Iyemero-Ekiti in Ajoni LCDA.

It was gathered that the gunmen had called the family of the victims on Sunday night and demanded N10 million before they could release them.

The source added that after intense negotiations and pleading, the gunmen collected N4 million.

He said: “ I can confirm to you that the four victims were released on Tuesday morning after they [gunmen] collected N4 million from the relatives of the victims.

“You know they initially demanded N10 million, but the families begged them before they agreed to release them around a forest in Iyemero-Ekiti for that amount.”

When contacted, the corps commander of Amotekun in the state, Brigadier-General Joe Komolafe (retd), confirmed the release of the victims. Komolafe, who denied knowledge of ransom payment, said the release was made possible through the joint efforts of Amotekun corps, police and local hunters in the area.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Gunmen Abduct Four Ibadan-Bound Travellers In Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted four travellers in Irele-Ekiti, Ajoni Local Council Development Area(LCDA) of Ekiti State…

Only Few Cities In Nigeria Have Plans —NITP President

Olutoyin Ayinde is the President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP). In this interview with DAYO AYEYEMI, the number one town planner in Nigeria…

2023 Census: Population Commission Unveils Recruitment Portal





The National Population Commission (NPC), has officially launched its e-recruitment portal to recruit ad-hoc staff for the 2023 census…