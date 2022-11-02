‘My humanitarian health services ‘ll be on weekly basis’

Relief Came the way of members, particularly parents of Jesus Freedom Covenant Ministry (Centre of Miracles), Benin City, Edo State as the Founder/General Overseer of the Church, Bishop Lucky Omonabiese Aihebhoria, distributed free exercise books to over 100 children in the church.

The clergyman has also commenced free weekly medical screening for members in order to know their health status.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune in Benin City, Bishop Aihebhoria said the gesture was part of activities marking his birthday this year, explaining that the distribution of exercise books would be done twice every year.

“As a way of giving back to the society, I deemed it necessary to embark on the humanitarian gesture with a view to impacting positively on the lives of the people particularly my members,” he said.

Specifically on the free medical tests, Aihenhoria, said: “owing to my concern about the health welfare of my members, I have bought all the medical testing equipment, employed a Nurse to help in conducting free screening for members. This will be done every week.”

