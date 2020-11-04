Gunmen kill vigilance group member on patrol in Delta

Gunmen have killed a member of a local vigilance group while on patrol in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

The assailants, suspected to be hired assassins, carried out the killing on Tuesday night in the town.

The deceased was identified as Omile Chukwudi, who was 38 years old.

Chukwudi was shot several times at close range at about 12:30 am by his assailants, while on patrol in the urban area of Sapele, a source told journalists on Wednesday.

“He was shouting for help and we heard his footsteps while running and the next thing we heard were gunshots and he was screaming before everything went quiet again,” the source affirmed.

Chukwudi gave up the ghost before help could reach him, he added, while his remains have been reportedly deposited at the Sapele General Hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Delta State Police Command, Onome Onowakpoyeya, confirmed the event to journalists.

“Yes, a local vigilante was shot dead at the urban area of the town and the police are making efforts to arrest the perpetrators,” Onovwakpoyeya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), stated.

