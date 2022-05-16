Gunmen kill two soldiers in Anambra

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday allegedly killed two military men in a shoot out at 3-3 estate, Nkwelle Ezunaka near Onitsha, Anambra State.

A resident of the area who does not want his name in print said that the gunmen shot dead two soldiers on Sunday night.

According to the resident, the shooting which started at about 10 pm and ended late in the night as expended shells dropped on the roofs of residents.

It was gathered that the shootout started after the unidentified rifle-wielding men took the battle to the doorstep of the military at a spot where they are usually stationed within the estate.

According to the source, residents of the area were scared all through the night as sounds of gunshots rent the air.

The source said: “It is true. Yesterday night at the housing estate gate, unknown gunmen attacked the military men securing us. My estate was hot from 10 pm – around 12 midnight.”





Nigerian Tribune gathered that the gunmen also visited the Government Reserved Area (GRA) in Onitsha, where they also shot intermittently.

