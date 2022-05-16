Ibadan Southwest PDP leaders, aspirants back primary election

The leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the aspirants contesting the house of assembly election in Ibadan Southwest local government have agreed that primary elections should be conducted to pick candidates for the 2023 general election.

The leaders and the aspirants reached an agreement at a meeting held at the Molete residence of the late leader of the party, Chief Lamidi Adedibu.

The meeting came on the heels of an alleged picking of the incumbent members of the assembly for the Ibadan Southwest Constituencies one and two as consensus candidates for the election.

However, the aspirants rejected the alleged arrangements and demanded a level playing ground to choose the candidates of the party.

At the meeting held on Sunday evening and presided over by the chairman of the party in the local government, Hon Moruff Balogun, the aspirants told the leaders about the benefits that the party would derive if the primary election is conducted.

The aspirants argued that it would be counterproductive to impose the incumbents, Yusuf Adebisi and Oluwafemi Fowokanmi of constituencies one and two respectively.





According to them, findings have shown that the state governor, Seyi Makinde, did not approve automatic tickets for any of the two sitting members of the state house of assembly from the local government.

Some of the leaders at the meeting were Alhaja Bosede Adedibu, Hon Aderemi Aleshinloye, Senator Kamorudeen Adedibu, Hon Tajudeen Adigun Mr Paul Oni and Pastor Taiwo Tibonyin.

Others were Hon Kunle Busari, Mr Tajudeen Adeladan, Hon Wale Afolabi, andthe assistant state organising secretary of PDP, Pastor Biodun Popoola among others.

The aspirants and the leaders agreed that the primary election, slated for tomorrow (Wednesday) would be rancour-free and would produce the candidates that would win the general election for the party.

The aspirants at the meeting were Kazeem Alarape, Abiodun Baruwa, Babayunde George Ige, Moruff Lawal, Fatola Opeyemi, Gbenga Elebolo, Gbenga Emmanuel, Ramon Alimi.

