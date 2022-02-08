Gunmen kill traffic officer in Anambra

Latest News
By Michael Ovat - Awka
File Photo

A traffic warden was reportedly shot dead by gunmen in Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Tuesday.

Tribune Online gathered that the hoodlums were said to have invaded the city in two different vehicles.

It was also learnt that the deceased, an official of the Anambra Traffic Management Agency (ATMA), was controlling traffic at the ever-busy Ekwulobia junction when he was gunned down from behind, with a bullet shattering his brain.

According to a source, few minutes ago, gunshots at Ekwulobia roundabout appear to have cost the life of a traffic warden.

“The gunmen were said to be travelling in two vehicles. Similar gunshots were heard at Oko.”

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu said the hoodlums shot sporadically in the area in an attempt to disarm a Mobile Police officer on patrol.

He, however, said the officer quickly returned the fire which made the gunmen flee the scene.

He said in a statement, “The Anambra State Police Command today 08/02/2022 has embarked on a robust patrol around the state with the aim to apprehend suspected hoodlums sighted along Ekwulobia, Umunze road this morning.

“The Patrol has a comprehensive operational asset of the command which comprise Mobile Police Operatives, Counter terrorist unit, Special forces, conventional police officers and among others.

“Preliminary Information reveals along Umunze road that the hoodlums in an attempt to disarm a mobile Police officer on patrol started shooting sporadically.

“The Mobile Police Officer returned the fire immediately, engaged the hoodlums which made the gunmen flee the scene.

“Meanwhile, calm has returned in the area and further details shall be communicated please.”

