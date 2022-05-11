Gunmen kill three, injure several others in Bauchi

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
FILE PHOTO

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Tuesday evening, invaded Yadagungume and Limi villages in Ningi LGA of Bauchi State killing three people in the process while several others were injured.

The victims who were killed according to information received from the area included Shuaibu Salihu 17 years, Ruwa Ali Mai Inji Limi, 45 years and Sunusi Isah Burra.

The information has it that the yet to be identified gunmen killed Sunusi Isah Burra after he was kidnapped and taken away for a few days, his corpse was discovered by a group of women going to the farm laying in a pool of blood.

As of the time of this report, the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment while security operatives have visited the area to calm the people down and assured them of their safety.

When contacted, Bauchi State Police Command through the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the incident assuring however that the Command is on top of the situation.

Speaking to our correspondent on phone, the PPRO said, “We received the news of an incident of kidnapping which was reported today, May 11, 2023, at about 5.00 am. It was reported at our Yadagungume Outstation and it was transferred to Burra Divisional Headquarters’.


The PPRO added that” The incident happened around 02.00hours. Some gunmen invaded Yadagungume village and shot the following two persons: one Shuaibu Sani, 25 years and one Ruwa Ali, 35 years, all males, living in Limi village via Sama Ward, while one Yusuf Sani, 30 years old of Yadagungume sustained bullet wounds on his body and was rushed to General Hospital Ningi, he is presently on admission receiving treatment.”

According to him, “One Shuaibu Bala, a 26-year-old of the same Yadagungume was abducted and was whisked out to an unknown destination by the unknown gunmen.”

The Command received a distress call like I told you earlier and the DPO of Burra Division led a team of Policemen and went to the scene of the crime where 13 empty shells of AK-47 were recovered there. Presently, the suspects are still at large,” he further said.

Ahmed Wakili said that, two corpses were taken to a hospital in Yadagungume for medical examination where they were certified dead by a medical doctor and their remains were released to their families for proper burial.

He stressed that “One of the victims I mentioned above that was kidnapped, was later found with a bullet wound on his body. He too, his corpse was taken to the hospital, we are still waiting for his medical report.”

“Moreover, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Police Command, CP Umar Mamman Sanda, directed the Area Commander and the DPO Burra to intensify all efforts to see that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he warned.

The Commissioner of Police reiterated that, in keeping with the mandate of maintenance of law and order and ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens at a time, directed a special operation to be mounted in view to protect the citizens, especially in this period where it is raining time.

He said that “Therefore, a coordinated patrol and surveillance would be carried out in all strategic locations not in Ningi or Burra alone but across the whole state to ensure that criminal elements are apprehended and demobilized without any collateral damages to the citizens.”

He concluded that “In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, is requesting the citizens to be vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement or attitude within the location of the nearby Police station. Therefore, the Force will not be deterred from dealing with any criminal element that tries to test its capacity to provide effective security to the citizens at this time and all times.”

All efforts to get the reactions of Ningi LGC, Chairman, Mamuda Hassan Tabla, proved difficult as he neither pick up the phone when he was called nor reply to the SMS sent to his mobile number.

It will be recalled that Lame/Burra forests have in recent months because an abode for bandits who use the vastness of the area to operate while the state government has tried to curtail the menace without success.

Only recently, the Nigerian Army through the 3 Division, Jos raised the alarm that bandits have invaded Bauchi through the large Lame/Burra reserve.

