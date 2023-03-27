Isaac Shobayo

After months of respite, kidnappers have resumed their nefarious activities as a retired customs officer, Mr Micah Gochin was killed by kidnappers and his son whisked away to an unknown destination.

Nigerian Tribune learned that the unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday at about 11:00 pm when the kidnappers who had positioned themselves around the residence of Mr Gochin along Bauchi Ring road, opposite the University of Jos quarters forced their way into the house.

According to a source close to the house who preferred to be anonymous, they held the occupants of the house hostage and went straight to Gochin’s bedroom and shot him at close range and left him to die in a pool of his blood.

The source added that after the dastardly act, the kidnappers on their way out of the house kidnapped the son of the retired Customs officers and took him away on a motorcycle.

As a result of this incident, the entire community was thrown into confusion and the kidnappers released several gunshots into the air while leaving, thus causing tension and apprehension in the area.

However, the Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo who confirmed the incident said before the teams led by the DPO Nasarawa and Laranto could get to the scene of the incident the gunmen had fled.

Alabo added that the policemen conveyed the deceased to the hospital where he was confirmed dead adding that the Command is making an effort to apprehend those behind the act and as well rescued the son of the retired Customs officer.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE