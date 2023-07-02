Suspected kidnappers on Saturday killed a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and abducted seven members during a vigil in Ogun.

The incident, according to the State Commander of the So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo, happened on Saturday, at Abule-Ori, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the Church at about midnight while a vigil was ongoing, leaving a minister of God killed and seven members abducted.

Ganzallo, however, said that the abductees were rescued unhurt as his officers swung into action upon receiving a distress call about the incident.

The So-Safe Corps boss informed that one of the kidnappers was shot dead in the course of the rescue operation.

Ganzallo said, “The special operation team of the Corps, Owode-Egba Zonal Command, under ACC Jimoh Rasaki Omoniyi, received a distress call that some of the members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Desires of Nations Parish, under Ogun Province 22, Abule-Ori in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area were attacked during a vigil, while seven members of the church were kidnapped and the pastor killed.”

Ganzallo further disclosed that the efforts of the corps yielded a positive result as “the seven victims were rescued unhurt while one of the kidnappers was killed and many of the suspects sustained serious injury during a fire exchange.”

He added that the joint team of the police and the So-Safe Corps are after the fleeing suspected kidnappers to capture them alive.