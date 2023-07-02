Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, Osun State is now being rocked with leadership crisis following the issuance of letters of appointment to two different persons as the hospital’s Chief Medical Director.

The development which is now causing ripples among stakeholders in the hospital, has partially crippled the activities of the hospital.

Investigations into the hospital complex at the weekend revealed that the Federal Ministry of Health appointed two Chief Medical Directors (CMD) to take over the hospital leadership positions.

For instance, in a letter with reference number SMH557/S.3/IV/125 obtained by our reporter instructed, a Consultant Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon, Olayinka Adegbehingbe, to act as CMD from Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 for a period of six months and that, all processes for the fresh appointment of a substantive CMD would be initiated and conducted by the Ministry before the expiration of the six months.”

The letter explained that the appointment came upon the termination of the appointment of Dr Owojuyigbe Muyiwa as acting CMD, on June 22nd by the Permanent Secretary.

The letter reads: “I am directed to inform you that the Permanent Secretary has

approved the termination of your appointment as the Acting Chief Medical

Director, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ile-Ife. In this regard, Prof. Olayinka Oladiran Adegbehingbe, Consultant Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon, also from OAUTH have been appointed to take over from you as Acting Chief Medical Director of the Hospital with effect from Tuesday, 20th June 2023, for a period of six months.

“I am further to state that all processes for the fresh appointment of a substantive Chief Medical Director (CMD) would be initiated and concluded by the Ministry before the expiration of the six (6) months period.”

However, the atmosphere of the hospital became more tensed and enveloped with more complications as another letter which emanated from the federal ministry of health, dated 27th June and addressed to Prof Owojuyigbe instructed him again to proceed as the acting CMD, till July and handover to Dr Adeyemo Adekunle.

The letter, read this: “I have approved the appointment of Dr Adeyemo Adekunle, the Deputy Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (DCMAC) of the Hospital as Acting Chief Medical Director who will be in this capacity for a maximum period of six months, in line with Public Service Rules. All processes for the appointment of a substantive CMD for the Hospital shall be initiated and concluded by the Ministry.”

“You are therefore directed to hand over the affairs of the hospital on or before Friday, 7th July 2023 to the DCMAC OAUTHC, Ile-Ife. This letter supersedes the earlier letter, Ref. SMH557/S.3/IV/125 dated 22nd June 2023 or any other letter.

“You are to ensure peaceful co-existence in the Hospital, till you handover, while Dr Adeyemo Adekunle will by a copy of this letter to continue from where you stopped,” the letter added.





As a result of this, investigations revealed that things have fallen apart as hospital workers got polarised and confused on who actually should give them instructions to abide with.