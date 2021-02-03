Gunmen kill police officer, abduct three Chinese expatriates in Osun

A police officer attached to three Chinese expatriates in Osun State was on Monday killed while his bosses were also abducted by yet to be identified gunmen at a mining site along Ifewara area of Ife East local government of Osun State.

The incident which happened at Akere, an adjourning village to Ifewara according to an eyewitness account, saw the gunmen shooting sporadically into the air to scare people around the area before they perpetrated their evil deeds.

The reason for killing the police officer and abduction of the Chinese expatriates remained cloudy as of the time of filing in this report but it was learnt that the gunmen went away with the Chinese men labourers at the mining site.

Informed sources argued that the labourers were having an issue with the Chinese men who refused to give them their entitlements for works carried out for them at the site for a long period of time.

It was further gleaned that, the issue of the payment had been generating a lot of controversies between them before the angry labourers killed their policeman and adopted them.

Reports also hinted that the policeman was first gunned down by the killers because he was holding a gun which he could use to kill them and defend his boss.

The development, however, said to have made travellers on the road abandoned their vehicles and ran helter-skelter into the bush to avoid being victims of circumstances on the road.

While speaking on the incident, the Nigerian Security And Civil Defence Corps Public Relation Officer in the State, Mr Daniel Adigun, confirmed the story but declined further comments on it.

Also commenting on the matter, Brigadier General Bashir Adewinbi, (rtd), Corps Commandant, Amotekun Security outfit in Osun state said, “It is true that some Chinese expatriates were kidnapped at a mining site in a village in Ifewara.”

“A police escort was also killed in the process. Our men have been deployed into the village to comb everywhere in an attempt to rescue the victims.

“We are also investigating the circumstances behind the incidence with a view to bringing the culprits to justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state police command spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola could not be reached for comment as at the time of filing in this report.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Gunmen kill police officer Gunmen kill police officer

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Gunmen kill police officer Gunmen kill police officer

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE