Gunmen kill one in Anambra

Gunmen, on Wednesday afternoon, killed a young man at the popular Aroma Junction, Awka, Anambra State capital.

Tribune Online gathered that the gunmen intercepted the young man whose identity is yet to be ascertained under Aroma flyover and pursued him to side shot him severally in the head and chest till he was confirmed dead.

An eye witness at Aroma who never wanted her name on print said that she was at her business site when she suddenly saw young men pursuing another man.

She said that when she saw them pursuing the man she thought they were his brothers who wanted to arrest him, maybe for running away from their family.

She said that when she started hearing gunshots then she had to run into hiding.

According to her, she ran into hiding so that they will not accuse her of seeing their faces because she was close.

“I have been at this aroma for years I have not witnessed this kind of thing,” she said.

Another eyewitness Ngozi Nwora who almost fell unconscious said that she was face to face with them when they dragged the young man and started shooting him.

According to her, she ran for her life because she does not want stray bullets to hit her.

“This is unbelievable, I cannot get myself now. This is terrible ” she said.

Another witness asked “why people be watching people shooting another without help?

According to her, life in the state has become useless.

“With what I saw today, there is no value for life in our system again,” she said.

Also, another witness who simply identified himself as IG said the boy has been giving his mothers sleepness nights.

According to him, the killing could be linked to a cult war going on in Awka over the years.

The spokesman for Anambra State police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident said it was a cult-related issue.

According to him, police preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was cult-related war.

He, however, said that the police are on it and have taken charge of the area.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Gunmen kill one in Anambra