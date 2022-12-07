Gunmen kill one, abduct corps member, seven others in Abuja

Gunmen attacked Arab Road Extension 2 in the Kubwa district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Tuesday night, killing one, leaving one unconscious, and abducting a serving youth corps member, one Adenike, and seven others in the process.

Tribune Online gathered that Miss Adenike who is the only daughter of her parents was abducted when the bandits stormed some buildings along the Arab road, shooting sporadically and whisking away any resident they could lay their hands on.

Two persons were said to have been hit by the gunshots resulting in one allegedly dying on the spot while the other was rushed to the hospital after the bandits made away with the victims abducted.

The bandits were said to have gained entrance into the Arab road extension from a hill to avoid the Vigilante who is stationed in the popular entrance of the street, to avoid a fight back.

At the time of filling the report, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh did not reply to text messages sent to her nor pick up calls placed to her for clarification on the incident.

