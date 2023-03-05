From Isaac Shobayo, Jos

A clergyman identified as Reverend Musa Hyok of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) and two of his children were killed in a midnight attack by gunmen in the Kanawuri community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Nigerian Tribune learned that the gunmen, numbering about twenty, invaded the community at about 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and went on a shooting spree to disorganize the people before they attacked the resident clergyman.

A source close to the community revealed that the gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia were on a reprisal attack as a result of the killings of three Fulani youths in the area a few days ago.

A leader in the community who craved anonymity further disclosed that the

Trouble started when some suspected Fulani kidnappers were arrested during the market day last Wednesday but later escaped into the hands of Fulani Vigilante, who were to keep them before the arrival of security operatives.

According to the source, the situation degenerated into an argument and later escalated to a crisis, leading to the deaths of three youths despite several meetings and appeals for calm, as some suspected Fulanis still launched an attack on an innocent family who had nothing to do with last Wednesday’s incident.

The Nigerian Tribune learned that security men have been drafted to the community to prevent a breakdown of law and order while the clergyman and his two sons were buried on Sunday.

Attempts to reach the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, to confirm the incident proved abortive, as the calls put across to him were not answered.