By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, ex-husband of popular Nollywood producer, Funke Akindele, has stated that if he decided to remarry, he will not make it public.

The rapper and record producer said this to The Cable in a Sunday publication.

Tribune Online earlier report that Skillz

allegedly married Falilat Raji, an indigene of Kogi State, in a wedding ceremony.

It was also reported that photography was not allowed in the wedding ceremony.

“If I decide to marry or choose which way I want to go, it will be a personal choice and I will not make it public,” he said.

JJC Skillz announced his separation from Akindele in June 2022.