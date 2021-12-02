Gunmen kidnap couple in Osun

Residents of Ibokun in the Obokun local government area of Osun State are now groaning over the abduction of a couple identified as London and Blessing Omoru on their farm in a village of the local government.

Investigations revealed that the couple were kidnapped around 9.50 pm on Wednesday at Omi-pupa village by gunmen numbering about six.

The gunmen who were said to have taken over the village when they stormed the place, reportedly shot sporadically into the air to scare the residents and other inhabitants to pave way for their operation.

However, the kidnapped couple is said to have been whisked away to an unknown place while frantic efforts are said to be in place to arrest the evil perpetrators.

While commenting on the matter, the spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola said, at about 10.45 pm one Moses Imomiuku of Ayetoro Street reported at Esa-Oke Division that around 10 pm, he received a distress call from one Andrew Omoru that his parents were kidnapped at farm settlement.

“When our men got the report, the Divisional Police Officer led operatives to the scene with the combined effort of Vigilante and men of Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) to rescue the victims but, we are still on the trail of the evildoers.

“We recovered the motorcycle of the victims and our men are combing the areas to rescue the victims,” she submitted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.