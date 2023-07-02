Unknown gunmen struck again in Imo on Friday evening and kidnapped the owner of Johnny Supermarket and Pharmacy, Chief John Ugorji, located at Ikenegbu Layout, Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Chief Ugorji, according to a source, had earlier resisted abduction which warranted the bandits to shoot sporadically in the air.

The incident which happened between 10:00 and 11:00 of last Friday scared people away as they scampered away for safety.

The victim was said to be driving home in his jeep when the incident occured.

Nigeria Tribune learned the victim was accosted at his pharmacy but he tried to flee from the gunmen when one of his car tyres got stuck in a gutter.

The kidnappers then pulled him out of his vehicle and bundled him into theirs and zoomed off to an unknown destination.

Another source close to the family disclosed that the abductors were yet to make contact with the family as of Saturday evening.

He said that his prayer was that the abductors should spare his life and allow him to return home untouched.

Chief Ugorji, hails from Umueshi Community in Ideato-South Local Government Area of Imo and is said to be one of the foremost operators of supermarkets in Owerri.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Police Command confirmed the kidnap of the businessman in the state.

In a statement issued Sunday in Owerri by the Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer Henry Okoye, he said that he received a distress call from an eyewitness at Ikenegbu, Owerri Urban, that he saw armed men dragging a man out of his vehicle and taking him hostage.





The PPRO said that on receipt of this information, Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping squad were swiftly marshaled to the scene

But unfortunately, the hoodlums had already escaped with the unsuspecting victim, suspected to be one John Ugorji before the arrival of Police Operatives.

He said that a vehicle suspected to be that of the victim was recovered at the Station.

According to him, the victim’s family is yet to make an official report to the Police adding that discreet investigations are ongoing for possible rescue of the kidnapped victims as well as the arrest of his Kidnappers.

