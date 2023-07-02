An elder statesman and former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa has warned that all is not well with Nigeria and things might continue to grow from bad to worse in the near future if urgent measures are not taken to address the situation.

Bafarawa, while speaking with newsmen in his house on Sunday on the devastating degree of insecurity, especially in the rural communities across the federation, submitted that, should the tragedy continues unabated, Nigeria and Nigerians would be forced to experience multiple negative consequences afterwards.

According to the former governor who is also a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria is likely to face food security, rural-urban migration, more school situation for school-age children and hydra-headed insecurity as a result of the activities of these bandits and other criminal elements that are now preventing farmers from accessing their farms.

While noting that no part of this country is immune to the glaring threat of terrorists masquerading as bandits at the moment, Bafarawa affirmed that the insecurity orchestrated by these terrorists has gotten to its peak.

” I can tell you without mincing words that, insecurity is at its peak in Nigeria as it is now. And should the trend continues unabated, Nigeria is likely to face food security soon in addition to the security of lives not being guaranteed.

“Now, it has gotten to a point that farmers are levied, disallowed or banned completely from accessing their farms if they are unable to meet up with the conditions set by these terrorists.

“We really have to put more efforts in halting the disturbing degree of insecurity because it will lead to food security, forced millions from their ancestral homes, thereby increasing rural-urban migration and jacked up out-of-school situation by over half a million”.

Continuing, the former Governor said, “‘The topmost priority of every common man in Nigeria is how to feed himself and his family and not about who becomes the Senate President or holds any other political positions.

“Therefore, I am urging leaders that are given responsibilities of the nation to take it very seriously before it is too late. Let the government believe that there is a challenge. And admitting that the challenge is high, is the first step towards addressing it”.

Though, Bafarawa admitted that the present level of insecurity in Nigeria cannot be automatically resolved. He however admonished the government at all levels and particularly, the federal government to be serious with the security situation.

“‘No doubt, Nigeria is been confronted with lots of problems, but it has to be addressed one after the other. Let politicians stop their honeymoon and remember that there is serious problem looming ahead”. Former governor Bafarawa warned.