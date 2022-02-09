Gunmen in army uniform kill petrol station owner in Ogun

A petrol station owner at Ifo area of Ogun State, Femi Oso, was shot dead by gunmen in military uniform at his business premises on Sunday.

The incident, it was learnt happened at about 10.00 pm on the fateful day after close of work.

The assailants were reported to have shot the victim on the head, collected his money and drove away his car with registration number EKY903GZ.

A nephew of the victim who identified himself as Abbey said that the men were in military camouflage during the operation that lasted for few minutes.

He said, “They were all in military uniform. It happened at Osofem Oil and Gas, Nitel Bus-stop at Ifo, Ogun State, around 10 pm on Sunday.

‘He was about going home when they came to attack him. He tried to escape and they shot him on the head, took his car and his money and went away.”

He further said that the Toyota Corolla car was later found inside a bush at Obada Oko in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday, adding that the vehicle had been taken to Police custody.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying that matter is receiving attention.

He, however, said the incident was a case of armed robbery, that the robbers might have probably gotten information that the deceased was in possession of some substantial amount of money.

“It’s a case of armed robbery and the command is investigating it. We learnt they came in military uniform and they killed the man.

“I think there was information about the man that he was coming with some amount of money. So, they took away the vehicle with the money inside it. We are still investigating the incident,” Oyeyemi said.

