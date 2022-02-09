Bandits kill DPO, soldier, one other in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) during an attack on Magamar Jibia residents in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State in the early hours of today.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Rano, was fatally shot by the bandits when he led security operatives including troops of the Nigerian Army to repel an attack on the town which is on the Nigeria-Niger Republic border.

Confirming the incident to newsmen in Katsina, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, said the police will leave no stone unturned to track down the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told Tribune Online that dozens of gunmen who rode on motorcycles attacked the town at about two in the morning, Wednesday, as they fired shots sporadically, causing panic among residents in the town.

A resident, Musa Hassan said that the gunshots attracted the attention of security operatives who rushed to the scene and engaged the bandits in a gun duel thereby chasing them into the forest.

He said, “They shot the DPO, one soldier and a boy who was running to hide. They also shot the leader of the army team, Colonel Masoyi on the lap.”

Until his death, DSP Rano was the officer-in-charge of the Divisional Police Office in Jibia.

This attack on Magamar Jibia comes barely a day after armed bandits killed eight people at Guga village and Galadima community in Bakori Local Government Area of the state.

During the attack which occurred on Tuesday morning, the gunmen abducted four other persons including a Village Head.

SP Gambo Isah had told newsmen that the bandits, who attacked in dozens, stormed the village on motorcycles at midnight.

