Gunmen attack Plateau community, kill one, injure two others

Latest News
By  Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Gunmen Plateau community kill,Man slumps, dies after drinking local gin in Plateau, 60-year-old woman killed, Storey building housing supermarket, offices collapses in Plateau, Plateau owes civil servants, Gunmen kill PDP member in Plateau, Shendam youths protest, Jos Main Market: Bagos Nine bandits, three vigilantes killed as residents repel attack on Plateau communities, Young lady found dead in Jos, Plateau community raises alarm, Two suspected kidnappers lynched, 21-year-old man killed as rival gangs clash in Plateau, Electricity cable vandal, Gunmen kill four mining workers in Plateau, Plateau Verification Committee, rescue kidnapped Plateau monarch, Kidnappers abduct Plateau district head, Irate youths attack monarch, OPSH rescues three kidnapped students of Plateau Polytechnic, Three female students of Plateau, Another 11 killed, Gunmen contact family of abducted Plateau traditional ruler, Towing vehicle driver electrocuted, injured in fresh Plateau attack, Senator empowers 200 youths, several houses burnt, Two killed in Plateau, NUP suspects foul play, Plateau killings underscore call, NGF condemns horrible, senseless killings in Jos, Jos attack, Orphanage home burnt, Plateau state, Mysterious deaths grips Jos, food poisoning, Plateau attack, herdsmen in plateau, gunmen in plateau, jss2 student, Another seven killed, Flood claims six lives, Gunmen kidnap Plateau, Two suspects arrested
Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias have killed a farmer and injured two others at Fass of Jol community in the Riyom local government area of Plateau State.
It is recalled that the gunmen terrorising parts of the state last week during a midnight attack invaded villages in the Mangor community of Bokkos local government area, where over 20 houses were burnt and ten people killed.
According to a statement by the Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria (ECCVN) signed by its Coordinator, Barrister Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, the latest incident at Jol community happened on Monday at about 9:45 pm when the residents were about to go to bed.
The statement pointed out that the gunmen who came with assorted weapons attacked residents of Darwat hamlet of the community for apprehending one of the Fulani that grazed more than 10 farmed crops on the evening of the incident.
It pointed out that in the process, one Mr Davou Mwatep, aged 32, was reportedly beaten and stabbed dead, while Mr Dachomo Ishaya and one other sustained fatal injuries. The two are presently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.
According to the ECCVN, personnel of Operation Rainbow alongside local security outfits are on top of the situation to prevent the situation from degenerating into further killings, adding that Operation Safe Haven from Sector 6 has been informed about the development.
According to a local source, there’s currently tension in the affected area, which informs the presence of the OPSH, who is said to be on their way to contend with the tragic incident.
A cross-section of residents of the affected village in Riyom local government who spoke with the Tribune Online called for drastic security measures to deradicalize the ardent bloodletting mission of the killer Fulani.
However, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, could not be reached on his phone for confirmation of the incident.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Latest News

Koluama denies invading Ikebiri community over land ownership in Bayelsa

Latest News

Former Governor Dariye condemns attacks on Plateau communities

Latest News

Lalong orders security agencies to confront gunmen terrorising parts of Plateau

Latest News

Gunmen kill community’s ward head, three others in Plateau

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More