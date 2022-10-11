Gunmen attack Plateau community, kill one, injure two others

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias have killed a farmer and injured two others at Fass of Jol community in the Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

It is recalled that the gunmen terrorising parts of the state last week during a midnight attack invaded villages in the Mangor community of Bokkos local government area, where over 20 houses were burnt and ten people killed.

According to a statement by the Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria (ECCVN) signed by its Coordinator, Barrister Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, the latest incident at Jol community happened on Monday at about 9:45 pm when the residents were about to go to bed.

The statement pointed out that the gunmen who came with assorted weapons attacked residents of Darwat hamlet of the community for apprehending one of the Fulani that grazed more than 10 farmed crops on the evening of the incident.

It pointed out that in the process, one Mr Davou Mwatep, aged 32, was reportedly beaten and stabbed dead, while Mr Dachomo Ishaya and one other sustained fatal injuries. The two are presently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to the ECCVN, personnel of Operation Rainbow alongside local security outfits are on top of the situation to prevent the situation from degenerating into further killings, adding that Operation Safe Haven from Sector 6 has been informed about the development.

According to a local source, there’s currently tension in the affected area, which informs the presence of the OPSH, who is said to be on their way to contend with the tragic incident.

A cross-section of residents of the affected village in Riyom local government who spoke with the Tribune Online called for drastic security measures to deradicalize the ardent bloodletting mission of the killer Fulani.

However, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, could not be reached on his phone for confirmation of the incident.