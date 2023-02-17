By: Michael Ovat- Awka

Gunmen on Thursday attacked Ukpor High School, venue of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) training centre for ad-hoc staff in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A source in the community said the incident which occured around 5:35pm, left the students, NYSC corps members and others participating in the training confused.

“I doubt if those people will still agree to work for INEC in that area. But we thank God that no one was killed in the process. The incident left me traumatized. We are not sure these people will allow us to work next week,” the source said.

Reacting on the incident in a statement, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the report, stated that the operatives prevented the invaders from abducting or causing harm to the trainees and their trainers.

He said, “Following the policing strategy put in place by the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, that is potent and dynamic to respond to any emergency and security concerns especially ensuring a hitch-free 2023 elections in the state, a joint security team today 16/2/2023 by 5:35 pm successfully rescued and prevented armed men from hurting electoral officials on an assignment at Ukpor high school, Nnewi South LGA.

“The INEC staff, with some corps members, university undergraduates and some MDA officials in the training programme of Ad-hoc staff for the forthcoming 2023 general elections was disrupted by the armed men.

“Joint security patrols have been intensified in the area and efforts are still ongoing to track down the criminal elements. Further development shall be communicated, please,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE