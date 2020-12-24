Gunmen attack checkpoint, kill two Navy officers in Kogi

Some gunmen on Wednesday evening attacked a military checkpoint in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing two officers of the Nigerian Navy.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that the Navy officers were attacked at about 7 pm on Wednesday at the checkpoint in Okene while resuming duty.

The chairman of the Local Government, Abdulmumin Muhammad has confirmed the incident in a statement.

The statement which was issued through the office of the Special Adviser to the chairman said the Navy officers were five in number and were resuming for duty as at the time of the attack.

“Two officers have been confirmed dead and two were injured and currently receiving treatment in hospital. One officer escaped unhurt.”

According to the statement, the team of five soldiers were attacked by the gunmen just while they were resuming for duty at the checkpoint axis of the local government.

More details later…