Former Grand Khadi and prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Lemu is dead

A prominent Islamic scholar and former Grand Khadi of Niger State Sheikh Ahmed Lemu is dead.

According to his son, Nurudeen Lemu, the late Lemu died in the early hours of Thursday morning in their residence in Minna at the age of 94.

He said burial arrangement would be communicated later.

Educated at London University’s School of African and Oriental Studies where he obtained the certificate of General Education (Advanced Level) in History, Arabic, Hausa and Persian Languages in 1961.

Later he obtained a bachelor’s degree (Honours) in African and Oriental Studies in 1964.

At various times during his career spanning over 50 years, the deceased taught Arabic language, English language and Islamic studies in various schools.

He established the Islamic Da’awa Institute to combat extremism and was a prominent defender of rights of Muslim women.

He was also the founder and President of the Islamic Education Trust in Nigeria and a member of several other humanitarian societies and endowments across the country.

He was also the chairman of Presidential Committee on post-election violence appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011.

