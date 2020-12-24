Stop frustrating reconciliation efforts APC warns Rivers caretaker team

•Reverses suspension of Senator Abe, Aguma, others

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (APCCECC) has cautioned the interim leadership of the party in its Rivers State chapter led by Honourable Isaac Abbot Ogobula to desist from actions capable of undermining its reconciliation agenda.

The Governor Mai Mala  Buni led APCCECC in a letter  addressed to Honourable Ogobula, dated December 23 and signed by Dare Oketade, the APC Head Legal Services dismissed the suspension of the  trio of Magnus Abe, Wogu Boms and Igo Aguma.

It maintained that the suspension “is not in accordance with the provisions of the Party’s Constitution and a distraction on the National leadership of the Party, which is focused on the reconciliation of members of the Party and rebuilding of the Party from bottom up.”

Governor Buni warned Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe and their supporters to refrain from media war which it noted could jeopardize the Chief Odigie Oyegun led team, saddled with reconciliation of its members in the South-South states.

The statement further read in part: “It is upon my further instruction to advise that all media brickbats with relation to the suspensions and counter suspensions be suspended forthwith and efforts be taken to assist the South-South Reconciliation Committee headed by Chief John Odigie Oyegun in its efforts to reconcile all warring members of the Party in Rivers State.

“While thanking you for your anticipated cooperation with the Party in the on-going reconciliation efforts, please accept the assurance of the regards of the national chairman of our great party.”

 

 

