Terna Chikpa-Jalingo

On Friday night, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted two wives and a son of the chief of Sarkin kudu in the Ibi local government area of Taraba, HRH. Dansalama Adamu.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the incident is happening barely three weeks after two wives and five children of the chief of Mutunbiyu in the Gassol local government area were kidnapped and killed while one of the children escaped.

Tribune also gathered that the armed men invaded the traditional ruler’s residents on Friday night in Serkin Kudu when he was out of the house. According to the report, the gunmen have yet to establish contact with the victims’ families for ransom negotiation, and non of the victims’ phone numbers were reachable.

Meanwhile, Taraba state Police Public Relations Officer DSP Usman Abdullahi confirmed the incident and said some suspects have been arrested in connection with Friday night’s abduction in Obi local government.

Abdullahi also said the arrested suspects are providing useful information to the police, and efforts are on to rescue the victims and arrest the remaining suspects.