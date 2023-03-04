By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest, has asked Lagosians to vote for the APC candidate, Sanwo-Olu in the March 11, 2023 gubernatorial election.

Cubana on his Instagram page canvased vote for the governorship candidate, said, “One good turn deserves another @jidesanwoolu good is far bigger than his bad, nobody is perfect, I vividly remember his role to ensure safety to the entire nation during Covid-19.

“He acted more like our president during this trying period. He has a lot on the pipeline already he should get one more term to perfect his amazing plans for Lagos State. Vote APC in Lagos State for proper finishing touches. 4+4 for Sanwolu, this 4 years my tribe felt super loved from this dude, if e never reach you no worry e go reach you this time,” he wrote.