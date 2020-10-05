Gunmen abduct bank manager in Delta

A zonal manager of a new generation bank in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State was on Monday, abducted by gun-wielding hoodlums.

Reports say the banker, whose identity is still shrouded in secrecy, was on his way to his office which is near Urhobo College at Effurun when his assailants waylaid his vehicle and abducted him.

Witnesses of the incident disclosed that assorted guns rented the air which created a melee in the area before the hoodlums yanked their victim off his vehicle and ferried him to an unknown destination.

It could not be ascertained if the hoodlums have made contact with the abducted banker’s family as of the time of filing the report.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command has confirmed the abduction, but gave no details of the victim.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa and Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the PPRO, while reacting separately to the incident assured that the command’s operatives were on the trail of the hoodlums to rescue the victim unhurt.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE