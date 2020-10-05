Edo election: We are waiting for you to go to court, PDP tells Ize-Iyamu

The Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, faulted the reasons advanced by the defeated candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the September 19 governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for continuing with his pre-election suits against the PDP to court, saying such is “disingenuous.”

A statement issued by the PDP and endorsed by Mr Chris Nehikhare, State Publicity Secretary of the party, noted that it is nebulous for Ize-Iyamu to accept defeat by not contesting the outcome of the September election at the tribunal but vowing to continue with the cases he institutes against the PDP and its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, because the PDP also instituted pre-election matters against him

Sounding hermeneutical, the party noted that “It is not for the benevolence of the butcher that we have meat on the table, it is for his own selfish interest” adding the reasons advanced by the APC candidate for his decision is “trite’, and “this attempt to justify legal action against the PDP and Governor Obaseki is disingenuous and destined to fail.”

“We read a press statement credited to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, where he declared that he will not contest his defeat at the election petition tribunal but continue the cases he instituted against the PDP and Governor Godwin Obaseki”, the party said, adding that “We hold that Ize-Iyamu has the right to approach the courts for whatever reason.”

Describing the action of Ize-Iyamu as “hope is the currency of politicians,” PDP noted that “the only currency left to share within the APC and EPM is the currency of hope. The futile pre-election matter is to act as oxygen for the few remaining Edo people still in APC/EPM bondage. They are to be fed hope as a strategy so that the shackles fitted to their ankles and wrists can be maintained.”

“The defeated APC candidate stated that the election, which has been adjudged as one of the best in the history of the country, was characterised by violence, manipulation, disenfranchisement amongst others, but will not challenge it. We reject and condemn his jaundiced position on the election and which to advise him to show respect to the wishes of Edo people. He should respect their views and decisions as Edo has been very kind to him,” the party counselled.

The statement reminded the clergy turned politician that he should know that he could not retrieve what he lost at the polls at the court, warning that “The PDP, Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Edo people are waiting for him.”

It urged Ize-Iyamu to brace up to the reality that “Edo has been reset and all hands are needed to sustain the gains of the last four years and move the state to greater heights.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE