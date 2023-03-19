Udeme Utip, Uyo

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, is currently leading with a clear margin from Saturday, 18, March elections results being collated at the state Independent National Electoral Commission, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

From the 15 Local Government Areas collected on Sunday, the PDP is leading in 14 LGAs, while the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Senator Bassey Albert, is leading in just one LGA.

The results of the four prominent political parties in the state, as presented by LGA collation officers, are as follows:

Using Uko LGA:

APC…..2006

NNPP…..306

PDP……..3959

YPP……..1475

Uruan LGA:

NPC…. 5623

ANPP…..963

PDP….12740

YPP…..3760

Ikono LGA:

APC…..1502

NNPP….297

PDP…….11343

YPP…….13909

Ini LGA:

APC…..883

NNPP…137

PDP…..10058

YPP…..6325

Esit Eket LGA:

APC….2488

NNPP….113

PDP…….9549

YPP……..1765

Ibeno LGA:

APC…..904

NNPP…..62

PDP……..5626

YPP…….1932

Nsit Ubium LGA:

APC…….1673

NNPP…..349

PDP……..19359

YPP……..1053

Etinan LGA:

APC…..4100

NNPP….335

PDP……..15439

YPP……..3866

Okobo LGA:

APC…..3599

NNPP….187

PDP…….7260

YPP……3061

Nsit Ibom LGA:

APC….7921

NNPP…166

PDP……11560

YPP…..897

Oron LGA:

APC…..3164

NNPP….150

PDP…….6295

YPP…….2624

Eastern Obolo LGA:

APC……622

NNPP…..124

PDP……..5180

YPP……..1538

Itu LGA:

APC……2486

NNPP…..641

PDP……..10950

YPP……..9326

Ikot Abasi LGA:

APC…….2360

NNPP…..158

PDP……..13559

YPP……..1943

Eket LGA:

APC…..4770

NNPP…..410

PDP……..20658

YPP……..4151

Tribune reports that the 16 remaining LGAs are yet to present their file in their results but are being expected, even as INEC officials are on hand awaiting their reports.